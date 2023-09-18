Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $253.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.97, down 16.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.38 billion, down 5.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.25 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.7% and -4.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Biogen Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Biogen Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.7, so we one might conclude that Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 2.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.