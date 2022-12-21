Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $286.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.26% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Biogen Inc. is projected to report earnings of $3.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.44 billion, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter.

BIIB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.98 per share and revenue of $10.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.65% and -8.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Biogen Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.38, which means Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.