Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $206.94, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.7% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 4.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Biogen Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $4.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.5 billion, down 7.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.38 per share and revenue of $9.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.98% and -9.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% lower. Biogen Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Biogen Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.46 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.91.

Meanwhile, BIIB's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

