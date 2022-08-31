Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $195.38, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $4.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.47 billion, down 11.13% from the prior-year quarter.

BIIB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.36 per share and revenue of $9.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.88% and -9.08%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.9, which means Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, BIIB's PEG ratio is currently 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BIIB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



