Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $254.07, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $4.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.47 billion, down 11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.48 per share and revenue of $10 billion, which would represent changes of -14.26% and -8.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher within the past month. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.89, which means Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



