Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $258.44, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.07% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $3.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.38 billion, down 5.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.25 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.7% and -4.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Biogen Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.77, so we one might conclude that Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 2.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

