Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $235.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $3.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.63 billion, down 7.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.18 per share and revenue of $10.87 billion, which would represent changes of -43.09% and -19.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Biogen Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.45, which means Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BIIB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.