Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the latest trading day at $263.43, indicating a -1.6% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 16.61% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 5.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Biogen Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.16, down 21.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.46 billion, indicating a 3.47% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Currently, Biogen Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Biogen Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.58.

One should further note that BIIB currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

