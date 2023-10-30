Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) ended the recent trading session at $237.30, demonstrating a +1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.16%.

The company's stock has dropped by 8.75% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 7.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Biogen Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 8, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.97, signifying a 16.77% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.39 billion, indicating a 4.82% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.27 per share and revenue of $9.7 billion, which would represent changes of -13.58% and -4.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Biogen Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Biogen Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Biogen Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.77.

Meanwhile, BIIB's PEG ratio is currently 2.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.7.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.