Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $204.83, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.23% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $4.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.47 billion, down 11.13% from the year-ago period.

BIIB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.36 per share and revenue of $9.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.88% and -9.08%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Biogen Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Biogen Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21, which means Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



