Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $274.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.32, down 8.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion, down 7.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.47 per share and revenue of $9.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.45% and -5.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Biogen Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.46, which means Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

