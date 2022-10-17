Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $269.55, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 27.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Biogen Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.15, down 13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.47 billion, down 11.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.46 per share and revenue of $10 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.36% and -8.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Biogen Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Biogen Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.08 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.35, which means Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



