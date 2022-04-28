Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $210.41, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Biogen Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.38, down 17.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.5 billion, down 7.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.38 per share and revenue of $9.9 billion, which would represent changes of -19.98% and -9.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower within the past month. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Biogen Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.78, so we one might conclude that Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BIIB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.