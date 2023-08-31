Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $267.36, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.61% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Biogen Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Biogen Inc. is projected to report earnings of $3.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.38 billion, down 5.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.26 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.64% and -4.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower within the past month. Biogen Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Biogen Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.51 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.2.

Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 2.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BIIB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

