Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $262.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.34, down 7.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.35 billion, down 7.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.47 per share and revenue of $9.58 billion, which would represent changes of -12.45% and -5.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% lower. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Biogen Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.2, so we one might conclude that Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

