Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reached $214.83, with a -0.37% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.41% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Biogen Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $3.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.35%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.32 billion, reflecting a 5.66% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.48 per share and a revenue of $9.47 billion, signifying shifts of +5.16% and -3.75%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Biogen Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Biogen Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.93. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.05.

Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. BIIB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.