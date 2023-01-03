Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $272.63, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.41% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.63% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Biogen Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $3.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.44 billion, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Biogen Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.31 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.58.

Investors should also note that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BIIB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

