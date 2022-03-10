Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $198.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.42, down 17.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, down 6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16 per share and revenue of $9.91 billion, which would represent changes of -16.75% and -9.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Biogen Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Biogen Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.42, which means Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BIIB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.