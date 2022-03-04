Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $209.45, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.06% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Biogen Inc. is projected to report earnings of $4.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, down 6.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.14 per share and revenue of $9.91 billion, which would represent changes of -16.02% and -9.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.71% lower. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Biogen Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.09 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.81.

It is also worth noting that BIIB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.