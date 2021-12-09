Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed at $232.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $3.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion, down 7.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.18 per share and revenue of $10.88 billion, which would represent changes of -43.09% and -19.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Biogen Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Biogen Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.74.

Meanwhile, BIIB's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BIIB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

