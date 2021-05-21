Markets
Biogen, Ginkgo Bioworks Collaborate To Develop Gene Therapy Manufacturing Platform

(RTTNews) - Biogen (BIIB) and Ginkgo Bioworks have collaborated to develop a next-generation adeno-associated virus or AAV production platform to help accelerate Biogen's efforts to bring novel gene therapies to patients worldwide.

Recombinant AAV-based vectors are widely used to develop innovative gene therapies and have the potential to treat certain neurological and neuromuscular diseases as well as other conditions across multiple therapeutic areas.

As per the terms of the agreement, Biogen will receive access to Ginkgo's proprietary cell programming platform and capabilities. Ginkgo will utilize its bioengineering facilities and resources with the aim of enhancing the AAV production titers of Biogen's gene therapy manufacturing processes.

Ginkgo will receive an upfront payment of $5 million and is eligible for milestone payments up to an additional $115 million should the collaboration programs achieve certain research, developmental and commercial milestones.

