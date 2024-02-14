News & Insights

Biogen gets DOJ subpoena on business operations in foreign countries

February 14, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Biogen BIIB.O has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information relating to the company's business operations in several foreign countries, the drugmaker disclosed in a filing on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Biogen said in the filing it is providing information on foreign business operations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, operates in markets including Japan and countries in Europe. It also has manufacturing facilities in Switzerland and North Carolina in the United Sates.

