US Markets
BIIB

Biogen files for Japan approval for Alzheimer's drug developed with Eisai

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biogen said on Thursday it filed for regulatory approval in Japan for an Alzheimer's disease drug it developed with local partner Eisai Co.

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Biogen BIIB.O said on Thursday it filed for regulatory approval in Japan for an Alzheimer's disease drug it developed with local partner Eisai Co.

Eisai's shares surged in Tokyo trading.

The drug aducanumab is also under regulatory review in the United States and Europe. U.S.-based Biogen and Eisai have jointly developed three experimental drugs for Alzheimer's, which affects millions around the world and has not seen a new treatment in decades.

Biogen in October 2019 revived approval plans for aducanumab months after an analysis of its two pivotal trials showed the drug was unlikely to succeed.

Last month, an outside panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug administration said the drug had not been proven to slow progression of the disease. The FDA could still decide to approve the drug.

Eisai's shares jumped 2.3% in Tokyo versus a 0.2% drop in the broader market.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular