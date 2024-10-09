News & Insights

BioTech
BIIB

Biogen: Felzartamab Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation - Quick Facts

October 09, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biogen (BIIB) announced that felzartamab has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of late antibody-mediated rejection without T-cell mediated rejection in kidney transplant patients. The company noted that the designation provides additional opportunities to engage the FDA and to support the drug development program through Fast Track designation features. Biogen plans to initiate Phase 3 trials for felzartamab across AMR, IgAN, and PMN in 2025.

Felzartamab was originally developed by MorphoSys for multiple myeloma. HI-Bio exclusively licensed the rights to develop and commercialize felzartamab across all indications in all countries and territories excluding China. Biogen acquired HI-Bio in July 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.