Biogen, Eli Lilly, and Eisai: Three Companies That May Ride the Advancement in Alzheimer's

On July 6, the pharmaceutical world witnessed another milestone in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The approval of Leqembi by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), marked an important advancement in the ongoing fight to effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease. The approval also paves the way for neuro-focused biotechs to explore new opportunities and propel their pipelines to the next level.

To shed light on the investment risks and opportunities in this field, we turn to Séverine Piot-Deval, author of the monthly series Healthcare Corner and a former fund manager at Amundi specializing in healthcare companies.

Hedder: Which pharmaceutical companies or biotech firms are leading the way in Alzheimer's research and development, and how have they performed in recent years?

Piot-Deval: The ones that stand out are Eisai, Biogen and Eli Lilly. Eisai and Biogen co-commercialize Aduhelm, which was the first new compound approved in Alzheimer’s in a decade, and recently-approved Leqembi. Eli Lilly just released positive results from its drug candidate donanemab and expects approval by year-end, and has other drug candidates in the pipeline.

As of July 26, Eisai is up 47%, Biogen 28%, and Eli Lilly 38% over the past 12 months, all in local currencies. This compares to less than 5% for the S&P Healthcare Index. There are other factors at play than Alzheimer’s drugs approvals though, notably for Eli Lilly, which has shown strong results with its diabetes and obesity treatments.



Hedder:Are there any specific stocks that investors should consider for exposure to the Alzheimer's market? What factors make these stocks attractive investment opportunities?

Piot-Deval: The three stocks mentioned above will certainly be driven, at least partially, by the launch data of the Alzheimer’s treatments. Other earlier-stage companies worth researching include AC Immune, which probably has the most shots on goal in the field, most of which are partnered with majors, and Prothena, which also has a few significant partnerships. Alector, Vaxxinity, Alzinova, Acumen and Alnylam are also studying various approaches to Alzheimer’s treatment, at an earlier stage.

Hedder:How do you assess the potential market impact and revenue growth for companies that have Alzheimer's treatments or diagnostic tools in their pipeline?

Piot-Deval: It is quite clear that there is no cure, and at best we only have treatments to slow down the progression of the disease. So the most pressing issue both from a healthcare standpoint and to establish the market, is to have diagnostic tools to be able to treat early. Hence a reliable, easy-to-use diagnostic tool, blood-based for instance, would be significant progress and a good market opportunity.

On the drug side, I suspect doctors and patients will want to try the new treatments, even if their efficacy is not completely established and their administration burdensome, and with the caveat that Aduhelm generated very little revenue. Price will be an issue, because even at an 80% reimbursement rate this could leave some $5,000 per year in out-of-pocket costs. We should have data from Leqembi’s launch in the next few weeks or months, allowing us to better assess the market potential.

Regarding the overall market size, in the US there are some 5.4 million people with Alzheimer’s, and at least half of them are mild to moderate. So, the total market is about $67 billion in the US alone. This is a very rough calculation and it doesn’t mean the market is fully addressable with current treatments, but it is a sizable opportunity.

Hedder: Can you provide insights into the financial and operational risks associated with investing in stocks with exposure to the Alzheimer's field? How do these risks compare to other areas of the broader healthcare sector?

Piot-Deval: Until recently, 99% of Alzheimer’s drug trials failed. The disease is not well understood, and once there is neuronal damage there is not much to be done to reverse its course. Investors have to take into account a higher-than-average risk of failure.

The commercial risk is high as well: on the one hand, with few treatment options and a big patient population, the market should be considerable, but on the other hand high prices and an unproven effect on the course of the disease could lead to some caution from doctors and patients.

Hedder: Are there any emerging or lesser known companies that investors should be watching closely in the Alzheimer's space? What sets these companies apart and what potential upside do they offer for investors?

Piot-Deval: Among the emerging and lesser known companies, and bearing in mind that this is not an exhaustive review, I mentioned earlier Alector, Vaxxinity, Acumen, Alnylam and AC Immune.

Alector is a recent company, having been founded ten years ago. Its approach is different from most others as its humanized monoclonal antibody, AL-002, targets TREM2 receptors to activate them. Loss of TREM2 activity has been shown to be a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s. The product just started a long-term extension of its phase 2 study, with results due in late 2024. The drug is partnered with Abbvie. As with any new class in an already difficult therapeutic area (remember the three drugs just approved or being approved belong to the same beta-amyloid targeting class, where there were numerous failures), it is a high-risk development.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals just released positive phase 1 results from a product targeting soluble beta-amyloid instead of plaques, which is interesting, but the compound is early-stage.

Vaxxinity (based in the US) has yet another approach, as it develops a therapeutic vaccine, which is in phase 2.

Anylam has an RNAi program that is probably unique, but early-stage as well.

Prothena has three programs in Alzheimer’s, targeting beta-amyloid and/or the tau protein. Two are in the clinic and one is partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Lastly, AC Immune probably has the strongest focus and the broadest pipeline in Alzheimer’s, and a nice lineup of major pharma partners.

Given the market size and small number of competitors to date, any of these companies, which have market capitalizations from a few hundred million to a few billion dollars, would see their valuation drastically changed by a clinical success in Alzheimer’s. But remember, it is a low-probability event as the compounds are in phase 1 or 2 and the failure rate in Alzheimer’s is very high.

