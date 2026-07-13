Biogen, Eisai Present Comparable Efficacy, Safety For SC LEQEMBI In Early Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESAIY) announced new data showing that the subcutaneous autoinjector, or SC-AI formulation of LEQEMBI provides efficacy and safety comparable to the intravenous administration in people with early Alzheimer's disease.

LEQEMBI is a humanised immunoglobulin gamma (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aß).

LEQEMBI, generically known as Lecanemab, was developed through a research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. Biogen has collaborated with Eisai since 2014 on the joint development and commercialization of Alzheimer's therapies, including LEQEMBI.

Lecanemab is approved in 53 countries and regions, including Japan, the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia, while regulatory reviews are ongoing in six additional countries.

In August 2025, the U.S. FDA approved LEQEMBI IQLIK, as a subcutaneous maintenance formulation of lecanemab.

Key Findings

The presentation included data from the lecanemab SC-AI development program in early Alzheimer's disease, covering pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), efficacy, safety, and real-world patient and care partner experience findings.

According to the company, the study showed that once-weekly 500 mg LEQEMBI SC-AI achieved drug exposure similar to the approved 10 mg/kg bi-weekly intravenous (IV) regimen, supporting similar clinical efficacy and safety between the two administration methods.

The data showed that once-weekly 500 mg SC-AI was bioequivalent to IV administration, with a consistent exposure ratio of 104% across body weight quartiles and a stable pharmacokinetic profile across a broad patient population.

The 500 mg SC-AI regimen also demonstrated consistent amyloid clearance, clinical efficacy, and safety across body-weight groups.

In addition, amyloid clearance and clinical outcomes were not affected by body weight, supporting the use of a fixed-dose regimen.

The data further showed that LEQEMBI's efficacy and safety were driven more by drug exposure than by the route of administration. The once-weekly 500 mg SC-AI achieved drug exposure comparable to the approved IV regimen, resulting in similar amyloid reduction, clinical efficacy, and incidence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities with edema (ARIA-E).

The SC-AI demonstrated a safety profile consistent with the intravenous formulation. The incidence of ARIA-E was comparable to the IV regimen, while most injection-related reactions were localized and systemic reactions were infrequent. Anti-drug antibodies were detected in 1.4% of patients, with no neutralizing antibodies observed.

The data was presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) held in London from July 12 to July 15, 2026.

Lecanemab is also being evaluated in ongoing clinical studies. The Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 trial, initiated in July 2020, is assessing the therapy in individuals with preclinical Alzheimer's disease who have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in the brain.

Biogen shares closed Friday (10-07-2026) at $199.15, up 0.12%. In the overnight market, shares are trading down 1.65% to $195.87.

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