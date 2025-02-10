BIOGEN Earnings Preview: Recent $BIIB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIOGEN ($BIIB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,451,572,978 and earnings of $3.42 per share.
BIOGEN Insider Trading Activity
BIOGEN insiders have traded $BIIB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PRIYA SINGHAL (Head of Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 541 shares for an estimated $105,311.
BIOGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of BIOGEN stock to their portfolio, and 543 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,648,024 shares (+13574.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $404,935,830
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,422,573 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $275,751,550
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 967,523 shares (+977.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,953,617
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 866,836 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $168,027,490
- MAN GROUP PLC added 799,240 shares (+1387.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $154,924,681
- SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 616,050 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,415,132
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 604,323 shares (-73.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,141,970
BIOGEN Government Contracts
We have seen $206,513 of award payments to $BIIB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- QALSODY: $43,476
- QALSODY BULK: $43,476
- QALSODY 6.7MG/ML INJ,SOLN: $32,607
- QALSODY (TOFERSEN) - EMERGENCY PHARMACY: $21,738
- QALSODY (TOFERSEN) 6.7MG SOLN (2 VIALS) NDC: 64406-0109-01: $21,738
