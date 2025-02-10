BIOGEN Earnings Preview: Recent $BIIB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIOGEN ($BIIB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,451,572,978 and earnings of $3.42 per share.

BIOGEN Insider Trading Activity

BIOGEN insiders have traded $BIIB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRIYA SINGHAL (Head of Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 541 shares for an estimated $105,311.

BIOGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of BIOGEN stock to their portfolio, and 543 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BIOGEN Government Contracts

We have seen $206,513 of award payments to $BIIB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

