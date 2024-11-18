Biogen downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

Needham analyst Ami Fadia downgraded Biogen (BIIB) to Hold from Buy.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BIIB:
- Biogen price target raised to $300 from $294 at Baird
- Wolfe starts Biogen at Peer Perform, sees limited downside risk
- Biogen initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
- Raymond James sees EU Leqembi uptake as more modest for Biogen than in U.S.
- Eisai receives positive CHMP opinion for Lecanemab in early Alzheimer’s disease
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.