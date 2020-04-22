Biogen delays Alzheimer's drug filing plans, shares fall

Adds details on aducanumab filing, compares with estimates, adds shares

April 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Wednesday it would delay filing for marketing approval of its much-awaited experimental Alzheimer's disease drug to the third quarter, sending its shares down 7%.

Biogen had scrapped two clinical studies of the drug, aducanumab, in March 2019 after initial analysis showed the trials would not succeed.

It later reversed course, saying analysis of the discontinued clinical studies showed some patients benefited from taking higher doses over an extended period of time.

The company had previously planned to file the application in early 2020.

Biogen posted a bigger-than-expected first quarter profit on higher demand for its spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza, as well as its multiple sclerosis treatment, Tecfidera.

The company also said it expected some impact to timelines of ongoing clinical trials from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biogen reported net income attributable to the company of $1.40 billion, or $8.08 per share, in the quarter, compared with $1.41 billion, or $7.15 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Biogen earned $9.14 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $7.73 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $3.53 billion from $3.49 billion.

Biogen's shares fell 7.3% to $305 before the bell.

