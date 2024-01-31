Biogen Decides To Discontinue Development Of Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Wednesday said it has decided to discontinue the development and commercialization of Aduhelm 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use and will terminate the ENVISION study intended to verify the clinical benefit of Aduhelm in participants with early Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

This decision is not related to any safety or efficacy concerns, Biogen noted.

The company said this part of its reprioritization of resources in Alzheimer's disease (AD), an area where it expects to drive near and long-term growth.

Biogen said it plans to channelize resources allocated to Aduhelm to advance Leqembi, which was approved for the treatment of AD in January this year, and to develop new treatment modalities.

A large portion of the resources released resulting from termination of the Aduhelm program will be redeployed in Biogen's AD franchise, the company said in a statement.

