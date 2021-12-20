Biogen Cuts Price For ADUHELM To Improve Patient Access; To Implement Cost-reduction Measures

Markets
(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said it will reduce the wholesale acquisition cost of ADUHELM 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use in the U.S. by approximately 50%, effective January 1, 2022. For a patient of average weight, the yearly cost at the maintenance dose will be $28,200.

Michel Vounatsos, CEO at Biogen, said: "Too many patients are not being offered the choice of ADUHELM due to financial considerations and are thus progressing beyond the point of benefitting from the first treatment to address an underlying pathology of Alzheimer's disease."

The company also announced that it will implement a series of cost-reduction measures in 2022. The cost-reduction measures are estimated to yield approximately $500 million in annualized savings.

Shares of Biogen were up 2% in pre-market trade on Monday.

