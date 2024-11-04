Biogen call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Biogen (BIIB) with 2,803 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 32.79%. Jan-26 110 calls and Jan-26 190 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on February 11th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BIIB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.