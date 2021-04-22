Markets
BIIB

Biogen Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook; Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, but maintained revenue outlook. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $17.50 to $19.00 per share from the range of $17.00 to $18.50 per share, but maintained its revenues outlook between $10.45 billion and $10.75 billion.

On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.41 per share on revenues of $10.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $410.2 million or $2.69 per share, sharply down from $1.40 billion or $8.08 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $5.34 per share, compared to $9.14 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter declined to $2.69 billion from $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street expected the company to report earnings of $5.04 per share on revenues of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular