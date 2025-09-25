Biogen (BIIB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.70, changing hands as low as $135.66 per share. Biogen Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIIB's low point in its 52 week range is $110.035 per share, with $197.6971 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.67. The BIIB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.