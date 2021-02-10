Biogen (BIIB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $274.67, changing hands as high as $277.25 per share. Biogen Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIIB's low point in its 52 week range is $223.25 per share, with $363.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $275.00. The BIIB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

