Biogen (BIIB) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (BIIB) will report quarterly earnings of $3.94 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 25.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.32 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Biogen metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- Total' stands at $372.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- Total' at $396.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SKYCLARYS- Total' to come in at $128.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product, net' reaching $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- Rest of world' to reach $171.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- United States' should arrive at $203.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- TECFIDERA- United States' will reach $32.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- TECFIDERA- Rest of world' will reach $143.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -30.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- Rest of World' of $244.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- United States' will reach $156.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Interferon- United States' will likely reach $129.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Interferon- Rest of world' should come in at $94.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.6% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Biogen have returned -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, BIIB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.