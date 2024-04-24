Biogen (BIIB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported revenue of $2.29 billion, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.67, compared to $3.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.45, the EPS surprise was +6.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Biogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Rest of world : $210.60 million compared to the $172.03 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.

: $210.60 million compared to the $172.03 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Rest of World : $192.80 million compared to the $277.93 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35% year over year.

: $192.80 million compared to the $277.93 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35% year over year. Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States : $148.50 million compared to the $150.83 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $148.50 million compared to the $150.83 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States : $43.70 million versus $51.79 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.5% change.

: $43.70 million versus $51.79 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.5% change. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total : $431.30 million versus the 24-analyst average estimate of $433.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

: $431.30 million versus the 24-analyst average estimate of $433.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%. Revenue- Contract manufacturing, royalty and other revenue : $184.60 million compared to the $141.62 million average estimate based on 24 analysts.

: $184.60 million compared to the $141.62 million average estimate based on 24 analysts. Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs : $394 million versus the 24-analyst average estimate of $420.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

: $394 million versus the 24-analyst average estimate of $420.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total : $341.30 million versus $421.22 million estimated by 24 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23% change.

: $341.30 million versus $421.22 million estimated by 24 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23% change. Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- Total SKYCLARYS : $78 million versus $69.20 million estimated by 23 analysts on average.

: $78 million versus $69.20 million estimated by 23 analysts on average. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra- Total : $19.20 million versus the 23-analyst average estimate of $19.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.3%.

: $19.20 million versus the 23-analyst average estimate of $19.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.3%. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- Tecfidera- Total : $254.30 million versus $223.95 million estimated by 22 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.

: $254.30 million versus $223.95 million estimated by 22 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change. Revenue- Product- Biosimilars- Total: $196.90 million versus $191.45 million estimated by 22 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

Shares of Biogen have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

