Biogen (BIIB) Partner Eisai Seeks Nod for Lecanemab in Japan

Biogen Inc. BIIB and partner Eisai announced that the latter submitted a marketing authorization application seeking approval for their anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody candidate, lecanemab to treat mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) mild AD dementia (collectively known as early AD) with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology in the brain to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

The filing in Japan was based on data from the phase III Clarity AD study and the phase IIb clinical study (Study 201), which evaluated lecanemab for the given indication.

Data from the Clarity AD study showed that treatment with lecanemab led to highly statistically significant results and met its primary endpoint. All key secondary endpoints also showed highly statistically significant results.

Shares of Biogen have rallied 20.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earlier this month, the FDA granted accelerated approval to lecanemab under the brand name Leqembi to treat early Alzheimer’s disease (early AD).

Eisai has priced Leqembi at a wholesale acquisition cost of $26,500 per year.

Eisai also filed a supplemental biologics license application to the FDA to get traditional approval for Leqembi. Eisai plans to file an MAA for lecanemab in Japan by March 2023.

Last week, BIIB filed a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency, seeking approval for lecanemab to treat early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease [AD] and mild AD dementia).

Biogen has developed lecanemab in collaboration with Eisai, with the latter leading the clinical development and regulatory submissions. Eisai and Biogen will co-commercialize and co-promote the drug. The companies also developed another anti-amyloid antibody, Aduhelm, which was approved by the FDA in June 2021 but failed to generate meaningful sales.

Aduhelm’s FDA approval in June 2021 faced a lot of criticism about its mixed efficacy results, the FDA selection of the accelerated approval path and the regulatory process in general. The FDA approved Aduhelm despite an FDA advisory committee voting against its approval due to mixed outcomes data from the ENGAGE and EMERGE phase III studies. All these issues affected demand, patient access and reimbursement for Aduhelm, which resulted in a slow launch.

Some other large-cap pharma companies like Roche RHHBY and Eli Lilly LLY are developing beta amyloid-targeting drugs for AD indication. The Alzheimer’s candidates of these companies are in late-stage development or review and are expected to be launched in the upcoming months.

Eli Lilly’s BLA seeking accelerated the approval of donanemab, based on data from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study, is already under review with the FDA. A decision is expected in early 2023. Lilly also expects a data readout from the phase III TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study by mid-2023, which, if positive, will form the basis of its application for traditional regulatory approval for donanemab.

Roche’s phase III GRADUATE I and II studies on a key Alzheimer’s pipeline candidate, gantenerumab, failed to meet the primary endpoint of slowing clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease in November 2022. The level of beta-amyloid removal by gantenerumab was less than expected. Roche was developing the candidate in collaboration with MorphoSys.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Biogen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Loss per share estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals have narrowed 6.5% for 2023 in the past 60 days.

Earnings of Syndax Pharmaceuticals surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same on the other occasion. SNDX witnessed an earnings surprise of 95.39% on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.