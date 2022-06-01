Biogen (BIIB), Denali Begin Mid-Stage Study on Parkinson's Drug

Biogen Inc. BIIB and its collaboration partner Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI announced that they have initiated dosing in a phase IIb study — LUMA — evaluating their pipeline candidate, BIIB122 (DNL151).

The LUMA study will compare the efficacy and safety of BIIB122 with a placebo in patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease aged between 30 and 80 years. The primary endpoint of this mid-stage study is Time to Confirmed Worsening in Movement Disorder Society Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) parts II and III combined score over the treatment period. Per the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society, the scale measures various aspects of Parkinson’s disease, including non-motor and motor experiences of daily living and motor complications, and characterizes the extent and burden of the disease.

Biogen and Denali’s BIIB122 targets a novel gene, LRRK2, that has the potential to impact the underlying biology and slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease. The companies are developing an oral formulation of this LRRK2-inhibiting therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

Biogen and Denali entered into a collaboration in 2020 to design a rigorous development program to evaluate BIIB122 in patients with and without LRRK2 mutations. As part of their collaboration, Biogen and Denali are planning to start a phase III study — LIGHTHOUSE — to evaluate BIIB122 in individuals with Parkinson’s disease with LRRK2 pathogenic variants later this year.

Biogen is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, focusing on developing innovative therapies for treating serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, including its core growth areas of multiple sclerosis (MS) and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and dementia, movement disorders including Parkinson's disease, neuromuscular disorders, including spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and ophthalmology.

Key multiple sclerosis/MS drugs in its portfolio are Tecfidera, Vumerity, Avonex, Plegridy and Tysabri. With competition in the MS market intensifying, Biogen has diversified its pipeline across neuroscience and the adjacent therapeutic areas. Biogen, at present, has over 30 clinical programs in a broad set of disease areas and modalities, 10 of which are in late-stage development or under review. Apart from MS drugs, other approved/marketed products include Fumaderm (severe psoriasis), Spinraza (SMA) and Aduhelm (AD).

