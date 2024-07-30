News & Insights

Biogen, Beckman Coulter, Fujirebio To Develop Tau Pathology Blood Test For Alzheimer's Disease

July 30, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB), Tuesday announced with Beckman Coulter, Inc. and Fujirebio to develop blood-based biomarkers for tau pathology in the brain and to potentially clinically advance and potentially commercialize new tests for tau pathology in Alzheimer's disease.

Through this collaboration, the companies aim to develop and clinically advance new tools that measure brain tau pathology to potentially stratify patients or monitor treatment response in Alzheimer's disease clinical trials.

Jane Grogan, Head of Research at Biogen, said, "Through this collaboration, we plan to leverage our deep scientific expertise in the development and use of biomarkers, combined with our partners' capabilities in diagnostics, to potentially accelerate the development timeline for blood-based diagnostics that can measure a patient's levels of tau pathology."

Currently, Biogen's stock is trading at $216.82, up 1.11 percent on the Nasdaq.

