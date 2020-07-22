Markets
BIIB

Biogen Beats Second-Quarter Expectations

Contributor
Cory Renauer The Motley Fool
Published

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) hardly moved following the release of second-quarter earnings results that beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines.  

Revenue rose 1.7% year over year to $3.7 billion, exceeding the average analyst estimate by $240 million. Adjusted earnings rose 12% to $10.26 per share, $2.25 per share higher than expected.

A doctor holding a dollar sign.

Image source: Getty Images.

Despite that outperformance, the stock was close to flat in mid-afternoon trading Wednesday, down 0.3% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT, because investors aren't expecting double-digit-percentage earnings growth to continue much longer. Sales of the company's multiple sclerosis drugs still provide 58% of its revenue, and they fell a combined 3.5% year over year to $2.1 billion.

Biogen also receives royalties from Roche (OTC: RHHBY) for sales of Ocrevus, a biannual injection that's putting pressure on sales of Biogen's multiple sclerosis therapies. Those royalties rose 14% to $208 million in the quarter, but they can't carry Biogen forward on their own.

Spinraza, a lifelong treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) was Biogen's lead growth driver before a once-and-done gene therapy from Novartis (NYSE: NVS) called Zolgensma became the second SMA treatment to earn approval last year. In the second quarter, sales of Spinraza rose just 1% to $495 million.

Earlier this month, Biogen submitted an application to the FDA for its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment, aducanumab. As potentially the first disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer's disease, sales of aducanumab could solve all of Biogen's problems, but its approval is far from guaranteed.

10 stocks we like better than Biogen
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Biogen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB NVS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular