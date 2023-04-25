Biogen beats profit estimates on strong Spinraza sales

Adds details, background, drug sales

April 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O on Tuesday beat expectations for quarterly profit on strong sales of spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, but said it would pause or discontinue some studies to cut costs.

The drugmaker said it would terminate the late and mid-stage studies for an experimental neurological drug due to operational challenges that would help reduce full-year research expenses modestly.

Biogen will also put on hold a mid-stage study of an ischemic stroke drug candidate and scrap its early-stage trial of an experimental treatment for a rare neurodegenerative disease.

The company's new CEO, Christopher Viehbacher, has been looking for ways to keep costs low as Biogen prepares for high-profile launches of its second Alzheimer's disease treatment, Leqembi, and depression drug zuranolone.

Excluding items, Biogen earned $3.40 per share, beating estimates of $3.28 per share.

The drugmaker also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast of $15 to $16 per share.

Sales of Spinraza were $443.3 million for the first quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $432.8 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also set to make a decision on Biogen's experimental drug for treating an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis by Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

