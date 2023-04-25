News & Insights

US Markets
BIIB

Biogen beats profit estimates on strong Spinraza sales

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 25, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O on Tuesday beat expectations for quarterly profit on strong sales of spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, but said it would pause or discontinue some studies to cut costs.

At least four studies testing stroke and gene therapies and eye disorder treatment will be discontinued or put on hold to reduce research-related expenses, Biogen said in a statement.

Excluding items, Biogen earned $3.40 per share, beating estimates of $3.28 per share.

The drugmaker also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast of $15 to $16 per share.

The company is betting on its second Alzheimer's disease treatment, Leqembi, and depression drug zuranolone to offset slowing sales of Spinraza and multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB
SAGE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.