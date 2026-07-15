Biogen Appoints Michael Parini As Chief Legal Officer, Effective August 3

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB), a biotechnology company focused on neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Michael Parini as Chief Legal Officer, effective August 3, 2026.

Parini will oversee company's global legal and compliance functions. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Christopher Viehbacher and will join Biogen's executive leadership team.

The company said Parini brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has been serving as CEO at Spur Therapeutics. Prior to that, he had held senior leadership positions at Freeline Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Biogen said the appointment is intended to strengthen its corporate affairs and strategic capabilities as the company advances its growth strategy and pipeline.

BIIB is currently trading up 1.62% at $195.05.

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