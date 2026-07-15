BioTech
BIIB

Biogen Appoints Michael Parini As Chief Legal Officer, Effective August 3

July 15, 2026 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB), a biotechnology company focused on neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Michael Parini as Chief Legal Officer, effective August 3, 2026.

Parini will oversee company's global legal and compliance functions. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Christopher Viehbacher and will join Biogen's executive leadership team.

The company said Parini brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has been serving as CEO at Spur Therapeutics. Prior to that, he had held senior leadership positions at Freeline Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Biogen said the appointment is intended to strengthen its corporate affairs and strategic capabilities as the company advances its growth strategy and pipeline.

BIIB is currently trading up 1.62% at $195.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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