Biogen Appoints Michael McDonnell As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said that it has appointed Michael McDonnell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 15, 2020.

McDonnell joins Biogen from IQVIA (IQV), where he is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

McDonnell succeeds Jeffrey Capello, who has served as Biogen's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since December 2017. Capello will step down from his current role as Chief Financial Officer effective with McDonnell's appointment on August 15, 2020, and will remain with the company until September 15, 2020, to assist with the transition.

