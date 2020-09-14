Biogen Announces $250 Mln, 20-yr Initiative To Eliminate Fossil Fuels - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced Monday 'Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives,' a groundbreaking $250 million, 20-year initiative to eliminate fossil fuels across its operations. It will also collaborate with renowned institutions with the aim to improve health, especially for the world's most vulnerable populations.

Biogen's goal is to eliminate its fossil fuel emissions by 2040, as well as be a catalyst for positive change by advancing the science around how fossil fuels impact human health and taking action to promote climate and health equity.

Fossil fuel emissions drive the climate crisis and emit harmful air pollutants that are a leading cause of death around the globe, claiming nearly 9 million lives annually with the greatest toll on the most vulnerable.

The Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives initiative will be divided across two principal areas during a 20-year period: the company's operations, including employee benefits and related programs; and support of new collaborations. The initiative's funding will start in 2021.

