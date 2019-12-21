Biogen Announced a Big Stock Buyback. It May Not Be a Great Use of Cash.

The biotech company’s board authorized a $5 billion stock-buyback program. That comes on top of a $5 billion buyback approved in March.

Biogen is pulling open the vault and shoveling cash at shareholders.

In a filing Thursday night, the biotech company said that its board had authorized a $5 billion stock-buyback program. That comes on top of a $5 billion buyback authorized in March; the company had spent approximately $2.1 billion of that as of late October.

Investors like buybacks, and the stock reacted positively on Friday, closing up 1.2%. But spending heavily on shares arguably may not be what Biogen (ticker: BIIB) needs to maintain value over the long term.

As of late Friday afternoon, the company hadn’t responded to a question about how it would answer criticism over its share-buyback strategy.

Biogen provided the two biggest shocks of the year for the biotech sector. First, it said in March that a hotly anticipated Alzheimer’s drug had failed a key trial. Then, it said in October that it would submit the drug to U.S. regulators anyhow.

The stock fell from $325 to around $230 on news of the drug’s death, and then bumped back up to around $300 following its apparent resurrection.

The chain of events has turned Biogen (ticker: BIIB) into something of a binary outcome play, making it more like its small-capitalization biotech cousins than the $54 billion market-cap gorilla it is today. If the Food and Drug Administration approves the Alzheimer’s drug, called aducanumab, the stock would go way up. If it denies approval, or demands additional trials, expect the reverse.

Analysts remain split on what the FDA will do.

Meanwhile, the rest of Biogen’s business is under pressure. The company’s multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, which has been its top seller since 2015, is facing an intellectual-property challenge from a company seeking to make a generic version of the drug. “We’re going to be dealing with a generic Tecfidera in the next three or four years” even if the current challenge fails, said Geoffrey Porges, an analyst at SVB Leerink. That could hurt sales across the company’s entire multiple sclerosis franchise, not just demand for Tecfidera.

Another key drug, Spinraza, is facing competition from Novartis’s (NVS) gene therapy Zolgensma.

Through it all, Biogen has been cutting its spending on research and development. Analysts expect the firm to spend $2.2 billion on R&D in 2019, according to FactSet, less than half of the newly authorized share buyback. That is 15.6% of projected revenues, down from 19.3% in 2018 and 18.3% in 2017.

So why is Biogen spending cash on boosting its share price, rather than on research?

SVB Leerink’s Porges said that the repurchase plan made sense as a bet on the success of aducanumab. “If indeed aducanumab works, it’s going to amplify the returns from that opportunity for the owners of the remaining 90%” of the company, he said of the buyback. “It’s a pretty effective both signaling and capital deployment strategy if you see that opportunity in front of you.”

Still, he said that he was surprised by the decision, which amounts to a doubling down on Alzheimer’s. “One of the things this management team needs to do is diversify away from aducanumab,” he said. “We know what the no-aducanumab business is worth. We were there in the middle of the year…So shouldn’t you also be looking for some other opportunities, such that if indeed aducanumab doesn’t get approved...then investors aren’t left with basically a mature and declining business?”

Porges said he would expect the company to mix buybacks or dividends with external investments meant to diversify the portfolio.

Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal, meanwhile, said that the fact the company was dedicating $5 billion to the buyback strategy suggested Biogen had yet to find a way to effectively spend that money on R&D or an acquisition.

Gal said that the buyback is likely a means of offsetting the cash the company will spend next year preparing to market aducanumab. “It’s probably a way for them to offset the impact of the higher spend on aducanumab in 2020 on earnings,” he said. Buying back stock would allow the company to maintain earnings per share even if total profits slip, or grow less rapidly.

Biogen has $6 billion in debt and cash and cash equivalents of $4.4 billion.

