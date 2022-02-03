US Markets
Biogen 2022 profit forecast misses estimates on Aduhelm woes

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biogen Inc on Thursday forecast 2022 adjusted earnings well below analysts' estimates, as it expects minimal sales from its Alzheimer's drug following the U.S. Medicare regulator's move to limit coverage of the treatment.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O on Thursday forecast 2022 adjusted earnings well below analysts' estimates, as it expects minimal sales from its Alzheimer's drug following the U.S. Medicare regulator's move to limit coverage of the treatment.

The drug, Aduhelm, reported $1 million in sales in the fourth quarter, falling short of analysts' average estimate of $2.8 million.

The U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) in January proposed to severely restrict coverage for Alzheimer's drugs including Biogen's Aduhelm, once touted as a potential blockbuster drug.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted profit of $14.25-$16.00 per share, versus Refinitiv IBES estimates of $18.82 per share.

