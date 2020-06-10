Biogen: New Results From NURTURE Study Reveals Sustained Benefit Of SPINRAZA

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said the NURTURE study in pre-symptomatic patients with spinal muscular atrophy showed that early and sustained treatment with SPINRAZA for up to 4.8 years enabled unprecedented survival in infants genetically diagnosed with SMA. After up to 4.8 years of continuous treatment with SPINRAZA, all treated pre-symptomatically were alive, and none require permanent ventilation. Patients continued to maintain and make progressive gains in motor function.

NURTURE is an ongoing, phase 2, open-label study of 25 pre-symptomatic patients with the genetic diagnosis of SMA (most likely to develop SMA Type 1 or 2) who received their first dose of SPINRAZA before 6 weeks old. The study has been extended by an additional three years.

