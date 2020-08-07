Biogen: FDA To Review Biologics License Application For Aducanumab

(RTTNews) - Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai, Co., Ltd. announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application for aducanumab, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The application has been granted Priority Review, with a PDUFA action date on March 7, 2021.

Biogen did not use its Priority Review voucher for the aducanumab BLA. The FDA is currently planning to hold an Advisory Committee meeting for this application on a yet-to-be-determined date.

Biogen licensed aducanumab from Neurimmune under a collaborative development and license agreement. Since 2017, Biogen and Eisai have collaborated on the development and commercialization of aducanumab.

